Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Do Biopic Of Arunima Sinha, Calls Her Story 'inspiring'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor who was recently in the national capital to felicitate the Tokyo Paralympics athletes, expressed her desire of portraying the role of mountain climber Arunima Sinha. At the event, post honouring the para-athletes, the actor was spotted greeting the sportspersons and interacting with them. During her conversation with the sportsperson, the Dhadak actor expressed her wish to essay the role of Arunima on screen.

According to ANI, Janhvi, while sharing her thoughts, said, “I have met Arunima Sinha, and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on-screen.” Arunima is the first female amputee who successfully scaled the mighty Mount Everest. She is also a former national-level volleyball player.

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture with the athletes and felt honoured to felicitate them. The Tokyo-returned Paralympians- 14 out of 19 medal winners - were felicitated by the Piramal Group, in association with the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), on October 10 in the presence of Piramal Group chairman Ajay G Piramal, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. Among the medal winners present were Avani Lekhara, Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal (shooting), Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia (javelin), Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar (badminton), Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, and Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Yogesh Kathunia (discus throw), Nishad Kumar (athletics) and Harvinder (archery).

The actor had captioned the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “So happy ad proud to have met these great achievers of our country. You have made all of us so proud and taught us that no reason is big enough to get into the way of your dream if you work hard. So inspired and honoured to meet all of you (sic).” While attending the special event, Janhvi Kapoor also launched Harinder Singh Sikka's book, Vichhoda. He is known for his novels including Calling Sehmat, which was launched in 2008.

Meanwhile, Arunima Sinha, a former Indian national volleyball player, had her left leg amputated below the knee after being thrown from a train while resisting a robbery bid. In December 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed the national flag to Dr Arunima Sinha, before she embarked on an expedition to Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

