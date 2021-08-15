Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Ward Off 'evil Eye' From Anshula, Arjun Kapoor In Recent Pic

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor cannot take her eyes off her half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring Arjun and Anshula. She dropped a nazar amulet emoticon to ward off any evil eye from her half-siblings. The picture is captured at the wedding festivities of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a beautiful picture featuring actor Arjun Kapoor and sister, Anshula Kapoor. In the picture, the Kapoor siblings can be seen happily posing together. Anshula is dressed in a sparkling red lehenga, while Arjun is sporting a royal blue coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjama. Anshula went for subtle makeup and has kept her long curls open. Sharing the picture, Janhvi dropped a nazar amulet emoticon to ward off evil eye from her half-siblings.

Anshula Kapoor, too, shared the picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "Feeling cute, won’t delete later '#MyBestGuy' '#AllDressedUpWithSomewhereToGo.'" Many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Sonam Kapoor commented, "Gorg" with a red heart, while Jamal Shaikh wrote, "What a lovely picture!" A fan added, "anshula u look so beautiful love your dress," while another one chipped in, "I always feel like I take the best pictures of the two of you. Right @arjunkapoor."

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife, Mona Shourie. After parting ways with Mona, Boney tied the know with the late actor Sridevi. The couple have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. After the sudden demise of Sridevi in February 2018, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi drew closer to each other and started meeting often at family events.

Recently, the family had attended Rhea Kapoor's wedding with her long-time beau, Karan Boolani. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on August 14, with the presence of family and close friends. Actor Sonam Kapoor and her hubby, Anand Ahuja also flew to Mumbai from London, for the wedding festivities.

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR/ ARJUN KAPOOR/ ANSHULA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

