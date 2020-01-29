Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe Will Make You Fall In Love With Solid Outfits

Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted her career with Shashank Khaitan’s romance drama, Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was an enormous success and put Janhvi on the map. The actor has an interesting line-up of projects this year with Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana, and Dostana 2.

ALSO READ | Times When Janhvi Kapoor Turned Heads In Traditional Lehengas

While she may be having an impressive run at the movies, Janhvi Kapoor is also known for her sartorial fashion choices that never fail to impress us. She always makes it a point to make heads turn whenever she steps out. If you are one of those who find solids to be simple then these glamourous solid outfits from Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe will surely change your mind.

Janhvi Kapoor’s solid wardrobe

This white solid shirt with wide-leg pants from Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe is everything that you need for your next brunch outing

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Bollywood Divas As Fearless Women In Uniform

Rock your style game at your workplace with this pink pantsuit by Janhvi Kapoor

This Basil Soda red dress was donned by Janhvi Kapoor for an event and we cannot stop gushing about it

This dreamy white saree by Manish Malhotra is widely popular among fans

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Walks The Ramp With Arjun Kapoor, Calls It 'special'

Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant in this white bodycon dress

The thigh slit in this solid brown dress is what took it a notch higher

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Back With Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan? See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.