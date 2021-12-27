The Dhadak actor, Janhvi Kapoor recently left all her fans in splits when she posted a hilarious video clip of herself with her friends on social media while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The moment she dropped the video on social media, several fans expressed their delight in watching her fun time with her friends and even her brother, Arjun Kapoor had an interesting reaction to it.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen performing with her friends while wearing red and white Santa hats. They were seen depicting a hilarious and melodramatic enactment to a popular Bollywood dance number. In the caption, she wished everyone a Merry Christmas and added a Christmas tree emoji next to it. Watch the video-

Numerous fans took to Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram video clip and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section to depict how they were left in splits after watching her epic video. Some of them also applauded her and her friends' amazing performance in the video by adding clapping emojis in the comments. Even Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and praised one of Janhvi Kapoor's friends' performance and stated that he will soon be launched. He also mentioned that he could actually sense it. Take a look at some of the reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Janhvi on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor has managed to establish herself as an actor in the movie industry in a couple of years after her debut with the movie Dhadak. She was last seen in the popular Bollywood film, Roohi, in which she was featured alongside talented actors namely Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She currently has a lot on her plate as she is working on three of her upcoming movies namely Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili. In Dostana 2, she will be seen opposite Laksh Lalwani marking the latter's debut in the Hindi film industry. She will be essaying the lead role in the black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry featuring alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. On the other hand, her upcoming movie, Mili will feature her in the lead with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles.

