Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Shoot Of 'Good Luck Jerry', Pens Heartfelt Note With Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor on Friday announced the wrap of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. In a heartfelt note, Janhvi wrote, "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot."

"But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything," Janhvi captioned the post that had multiple pictures from the Good Luck Jerry set and with the crew. READ | Janhvi Kapoor shares a pic from her vacation as 'Roohi' goes strong at box office

The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Meanwhile, in January the shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws. This was the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted in Patiala. Earlier, it was disrupted in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor also has a couple of other highly anticipated films on the way – Dostana 2 Before Roohi, the actor was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released on Netflix.