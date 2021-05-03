Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Her Weekend With An Irrfan Khan Movie; Calls It 'Iconic'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to share a glimpse into her weekend night where she spent it watching an 'Iconic' movie. The actress has been active on her social media platform to spread awareness of the ongoing crisis and shared several Covid related information. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram to find out how she spent her weekend night.

Janhvi Kapoor watching Irrfan Khan's movie

The young actress took to her Instagram to share snaps of her TV where she can be seen watching one of Irrfan Khan's movies. The late actor can be seen hugging his co-star in the snap. Janhvi added a gif that read 'Iconic' on the story along with a crying face emoji. Similar to Janhvi, several Bollywood actors, like Nimrat Kaur, gave a tribute to Irrfan Khan as they observed his first death anniversary last week.

A glimpse into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The 24-year-old actress has been sharing covid-related information on her social media where she enjoys a following of over 11 million on the social media platform. Recently, Janhvi shared portrait shots of her and wrote in the caption that she cannot wait for the 1st of May. She also urged people to register to get vaccinated.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post showed the pictures from her recent photoshoot for Khushi Wedding. The young actress donned many traditional attires with glam makeup for the photoshoot. She penned down a personal note in the caption where she informed her followers that she did not want to come off as insensitive in these 'trying times'. The posts were committed a while back and she assured her fans that the photoshoot was executed under proper guidelines and safety.

About Irrfan Khan's movies

The late actor had a career spanning over 30 years in Bollywood and had a number of successful Hollywood movies under his belt. After his breakthrough performances in Haasil, and Maqbool, the actor went on to star in many super hit movies in Bollywood such as Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium. His list of Hollywood movies includes The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Life of Pi.

