Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Shooting For 'Good Luck Jerry'; Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Set-life

Recently, Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with the team members of her upcoming flick, Good Luck Jerry. She shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of her personal team as one can see her sitting in her vanity van. The actor clicked a mirror selfie with them on the sets of the film. In the pictures, one can see her flashing a bright smile as she shot for the film in Punjab.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a sneak peek into the sets of Good Luck Jerry

In Janhvi Kapoor's photos, one can see her posing with her personal team in the vanity van. She donned a bright orange tee which she paired with grey pants. She went for minimal makeup and her hair is pulled back in a ponytail. She captioned the picture as, “My Jerry Fam” with red hearts and a loving face emoticon. The second picture showed her posing with her co-actor, Samta Sudiksha. She can be seen making faces while hugging her in the collage pictures. As for the caption, she simply dropped a loving face emoticon.

Samta Sudiksha, too, shared a picture from the sets on her Insta handle. One can see the entire team posing as they wrap up the shooting for the film. Janhvi and Samta can be seen sitting in their characters’ avatar donning a multi-coloured salwar kameez. Samta captioned the picture as “It’s a wrap!”.

Janhvi’s co-actor, Mita Vasisht dropped a picture where she can be seen hugging Janhvi and Siddharth Sengupta. Janhvi wore a light yellow coloured salwar kameez, while Mita donned a beige coloured outfit. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s a wrap for me on Good Luck Jerry! With a sweetheart of a director… the brilliant Siddharth Sengupta and this adorable child I would love to adopt, Janhvi!”. Siddharth Sengupta also dropped the picture of a clapper board from the sets of Good Luck Jerry and announced that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film. Sharing the monochrome picture, he tagged the entire crew members on his Insta story.

Helmed by Siddharth, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Neeraj Sood. Bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, the film is penned by Pankaj Matta. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was critically lauded for her performance. The list of upcoming Janhvi Kapoor's films also includes Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.