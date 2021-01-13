Janhvi Kapoor's Film Shoot Halted By Farmer Group; Resumption Only After Crew Pens Support

There has been tension between the farmers and the Centre on the implementation of the farming laws, with protests being carried out at the borders of Delhi and other parts of the country for 50 days. Now, the tension seems to be affecting the entertainment industry as well, evident in the manner the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor’s film was affected recently. The farmers surrounded the crew and disallowed the shoot till the crew expressed their support for the farmers.

READ: Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Aanand L Rai's Upcoming Venture 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor’s film faces farmers protest

Jahnvi Kapoor was shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry with the other members of the crew at the Bassi Pathana in Punjab. However, they were disrupted by a group of farmers, who surrounded the crew and shouted slogans against them. They told the crew that they’d allow the shoot only if they wrote in favour of the farmers.

READ: UP: Man Gets 7 Yrs In Jail For Stealing A Farmer's Tractor In 2010

The incident took place in front of the police, and Janhvi and other members of the crew seemed to have obliged. Soon after the incident, the farmers left the location and allowed the shooting to take place.

Janhvi had on Sunday written on her Instagram stories, "Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers."

Janhvi Kapoor had recently shared a still from the movie Good Luck Jerry, where she was seen dressed in a salwar kameez while walking on the streets. The film being directed by Siddharth Sengupta, is being produced by Aanand L Rai and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

SC stays farm laws' implementation

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the three contentious farming laws that were implemented by the government. The Supreme Court bench formed a four-member committee to look into the grievances and hold discussions in a bid to arrive at a consensus. The committee includes the following persons:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

READ: Members Of SC Panel On Agri Laws Pro-govt, Won't Appear Before It: Farmer Unions

READ: 'Client Asked Me Not To Appear In SC,' Shares Farmer Union Lawyer HS Phoolka

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.