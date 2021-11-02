Janhvi Kapoor's Hilarious BTS Video Prompts Khushi To Ask 'Why Are We Related?'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for her forthcoming series, Mili, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of snaps and hilarious videos from the sets. In the behind-the-scenes video, the actor can be seen doing eccentric things.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a fanny pack over her neck, striking a funny pose, jumping with two bags clinging to her neck, and wearing a mask over her head as a hairband. Scroll down to watch her latest Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor drops hilarious BTS video from the sets of Mili

Janhvi Kapoor also performed yet another funny actor in other videos she embedded in the post. In one of her snaps, she can be seen posing with actor Sunny Kaushal. In another one, one can see her playing with a flower, while in another one, the actor is balancing on a couch with her legs and hands outstretched screaming, "I am a starfish."

As for the caption, Kapoor called this series, “Mili mid-shoot shenanigans.” The actor also added hashtag “missing” to her post. As soon as the post was up on the internet, her fans and followers could not stop laughing as they flooded the comments section of the post with laughing faces and red hearts. Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Why are we related? I'm scared." While her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I mean I am officially not meeting you till 2022 now... Aksa gang was less scary than you going solo..." Sunny Kaushal chipped in, "Yup! The first video! Acing the transitions."

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently journeying in the snow-capped mountains of Kedarnath, has been displaying her goofy best in the BTS videos, channelling her inner starfish among other things. Milli is an official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film, Helen, which starred Anna Ben in the leading role. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original film as well, Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor will be backing the project. The film also stars Shiddat fame Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Furthermore, the Dhadak star also has a comedy crime film, Good Luck Jerry in her pipeline, which is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Sushant Singh in essential roles. The film is a remake of the Tamil film, Kolamavu Kokila.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor