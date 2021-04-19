Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives Vacation Diary Spells Out Major Travel Goals

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen vacationing in the Maldives after the release of her movie Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram saw a lot of glimpses of her Maldives vacation. Let's take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her vacation.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her Maldives vacation are #goals

1. The one where she understood the hype surrounding the Maldives

Bollywood as well as Television actors are flocking to enjoy the blue waters of the Maldives. Janhvi shared a compilation of pictures from her trip. The photos included pics of the actress in a yellow sundress, her friends and the beautiful beaches of Maldives. While sharing these pictures, the Dhadak actress wrote that she was late to join the bandwagon but now that she has visited the Maldives, she totally gets the hype.

2. The one in the iridescent monokini

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress shared pictures of herself in an iridescent monokini on her Instagram. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her monokini as she struck a pose for the camera with the blue waters of the Maldives in the background. The actress wrote "Iridescence" with a rainbow emoji in her captions as she shared the photos.

3. The one in which she tried to spell 'lame'

In the photo shared by Janhvi, the actress was seen with her back facing the camera with her girlfriend. The second photo shows Janhvi and her girlfriends trying to spell out the word 'lame' with their hands. The actress wrote "We were trying to spell LAME in case you guys didn’t get it" as she shared the picture.

4. The one in a colourful bikini

In the photo, Janhvi was seen wearing a colourful green, yellow and orange bikini with a sarong. The actress had little to no makeup on. Janhvi wrote, "Island girl" as she shared her pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor's projects

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta. The movie featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles opposite Janhvi. The actress will next be seen in the sequel of the hit movie Dostana, titled Dostana 2, and Good Luck Jerry.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram