Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Being Compared To Alia Bhatt Is Simply Unmissable!

Janhvi Kapoor's response after being compared to Alia Bhatt is the reaction that one should not miss. Read on to see what did the actor has to say after that.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was quite recently compared to one of her idols, Alia Bhatt, during her most recent interaction with a media portal. It so happened that during the same, the star received an opinion regarding her potential as an actor from a fan, the gist of which essentially was that she has what it takes to be the next Alia Bhatt. Seconds after that, during the very same interaction with the officials at Bollywood Hungama, an elated Janhvi Kapoor was seen gushing over the comparison. The exact words used by Janhvi and her fan can be found below.

The exchange between Janhvi and the fan

It so happened that during the aforementioned event, a fan of Janhvi, while comparing her to the Highway star, said that, "(Janhvi) is on another level after Gunjan Saxena. Has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career,”. In response, the actor, whose debut film, Dhadak, opened to lukewarm reviews, said that “That’s so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye.”

About Janhvi Kapoor's latest film

Roohi is a horror-comedy film that is based on the fictional legend of a witch that kidnaps brides on the day of their honeymoon. Further along in the film, the witch in question will be seen possessing the body of Janhvi Kapoor's character. The film, which got its big-screen debut on March 11th, 2021, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Take a look at the trailer of the latest addition to the list of Janhvi Kapoor's movies right here. 

Roohi trailer:

As far as Roohi Box Office numbers are concerned, the film has accumulated a little over Rs 15 crores since its debut, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama. The feature presentation is a part of the horror-comedy universe that producer Dinesh Vijan has been planning on. 

