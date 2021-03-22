Janhvi Kapoor's Response To A Fan Asking For A Kiss Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Sunday evening, hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session for her Insta fam jam. During the session, a question of Janvi's fan read, "can we kiss", along with a few emoticons. Interestingly, the question caught the attention of the actor and she shared her response on her Instagram story.

The actor not only denied the request straight away but the picture with her response also dropped the hint of why she said no to it. In the photo, presumably a BTS from the sets of Good Luck Jerry, Kapoor can be seen giving a blunt look for the selfie while sporting a blue-colour face-mask, which has been normalised to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Janhvi Kapoor's response to a fan asking for a kiss:

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram AMA session:

Apart from the above question, the Dhadak actor also shared her response to a few more questions of fans. As March 21 is observed as World Poetry Day, a fan asked her to share her favourite poem. While replying to it, she shared a quote from one of her favourite poets, which read, "Some lose all mind and become soul insane. some lose all soul become mind, intellectual. some lose both and become accepted".

Meanwhile, in another response, she revealed that Pankaj Tripathi, who played the character of her father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is her favourite co-star. Before concluding the session, she shared a response to a fan from Banaras, who requested her to visit the city soon. The Ghost Stories actor shared a video and bide adieu to her fans while extending her gratitude to them.

On the professional front, the 24-year-old actor's latest project, Roohi, released on March 11, 2021. The film, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, bagged a mixed response from the audience and the critics alike. Meanwhile, she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming venture, Good Luck Jerry. The film will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. On the other hand, she also has the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham's Dostana, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.