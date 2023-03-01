Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Joins The Actor On Family Trip

The dating rumours of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been doing rounds on social media for a while now. Recently, Janhvi was spotted at the airport along with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. She was also accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar at the airport.

The Kapoor sisters arrived at the airport first. Later, Shikhar and Boney were snapped together while entering the airport together. They seemingly flew for a family vacation ahead of the Dhadak star's birthday which falls on March 6.

Take a look at the video:

Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi

On Sridevi'a death anniversary, her family members including husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi remembered her by sharing throwback photos. They also penned heartfelt notes.

Janhvi dropped a photo of herself with the late actress and wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.” Boney and Khushi also took to Instagram and shared emotional posts.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. She made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018. She is now all set to appear in Bawaal and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. On the other hand, Shikhar is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.