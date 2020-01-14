Janhvi Kapoor's 'spa Day' At Gym Is About Face Pack And Toothy Grin

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is considered one of the most promising female actors from the current generation and she has a lineup of really interesting films for the future. Janhvi has time and again proven her mettle as a social media influencer as well with her Instagram updates about anything and everything in her life. The actor is also a favourite among the paparazzi as she is often spotted in and around the city for her work or leisure.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor gets a piggyback ride due to 'busy lifts', see pictures

Known for her social media presence and often for the hilarious inside pictures and witty captions, Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a goofy photo of herself from her gym session. The actor can be seen posing in black sportswear and a pair of blue shorts as she paints a picture of a fun day at the gym. She captioned her update with the words 'spa day at @namratapurohit's Pilates studio' where she can be seen with a mud mask smeared on her face along with a wide grin.

Take a look:

Read | 'Who would you Kill, Marry & Date?': Janhvi Kapoor answers the question

Janhvi Kapoor had also been spotted leaving from her gym. Take a look:

Read | Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor gets warm hug from Rekha outside Manish Malhotra's residence

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor featured last in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which released on the digital platform on January 1. Her solo film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi is scheduled to release on March 13. The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afzana along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is likely to release on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor says, 'I'm fascinated with slightly tragic characters'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.