Janhvi Kapoor's Take On Maths Leaves Internet Disappointed As Netizens Take Offense

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming much-anticipated film Good Luck Jerry, which is set for its digital premiere on July 29, 2022. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the forthcoming black comedy crime flick and recently when she was asked about the subject she liked the most in school, the 25-year-old termed mathematics as her least favourite, stating, "history and literature make one cultured."

The statement made by the Dhadak fame actor didn't go well with netizens who took a jibe at her by posting several reactions in the form of memes, tweets and more.

Janhvi Kapoor trolled for her view on mathematics

In an interview with Curly Tales, Janhvi said that literature and history are the best, adding, "those subjects make one cultured". Speaking about maths, she asserted,

"I don't understand the point. Calculator invent hone ke baad aaj tak maine algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyun maine sar toda (I never used algebra since the invention of calculators, so why did I need to study it so hard). Like... what was the point? History and literature on the other hand make you cultured human. Maths just makes you like retarded I think."

Many reacted to Janhvi's argument about never needing maths and algebra in life.

One user tweeted, "Reminds me of Kevin from The Office US. The man could do the math when pies were involved but not without them. Similarly, she can probably do the math when money or calories are involved but finds it retarded otherwise", while another Twitter user wrote, "She could have just said I liked history literature more than maths. But no she had to say the 'cultured human' thing. So all doctors engineers or people working in marketing finance or human resources are not cultured because they didn't have literature and history as their core subjects".

Reminds me of Kevin from The Office US. The man could do math when pies were involved but not without them. Similarly, she can probably do math when money or calories are involved but finds it retarded otherwise. pic.twitter.com/uCFPRwvbuc — Bun Maska (@me_retweeter) July 18, 2022

All mathematicians of the world pic.twitter.com/pHqxMWKJgk — Ujjwal (@TiwariAbhyankar) July 18, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She will be seen essaying the role of Jaya Kumari or Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who ends up becoming a drug dealer in Punjab in a bid to pay the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor