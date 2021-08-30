Janmashtami 2021: Madhuri Dixit Treats Fans To Impeccable Moves On 'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the entire country is celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna. Bollywood film fraternity took to their social media handles to wish their fans on the festival. While some went down their memory lane to recall their childhood Janmashtmi celebration, others wished for peace and happiness in the world. Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her impeccable dance movies and acting prowess, treated her fans with a special Janmashtami dance.

Madhuri Dixit wishes fans on Janmashtami with a special dance video

Madhuri Dixit Nene enjoys a massive fan following of over 26.3 million on Instagram. Being an active user of the photo-sharing platform, Madhuri Dixit often posts her dance videos. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a special dance routine on the occasion of Janmashtami. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor was seen fashioning an ethnic ensemble with red coloured kurta, pants and dupatta. She completed her look with some stone-studded jewellery. The Dhak-Dhak girl danced to the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan. She gave away mesmerising steps and expressions throughout the song and received a lot of love from her fans. Through the caption, the actor wished her fans a happy Janmashtami. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyJanmashtami 🙏 May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your family forever 💕."

Madhuri Dixit gets on the trend 'wagon'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 on ColoursTV. The actor often shares reels from the sets of the reality show. In one of her latest dance reels, she was seen following an Instagram trend. The actor wore a blue and silver coloured outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "Getting on the trend wagon."

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit also shook leg with her co-judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh. She shared a dance video from the show's sets in which she was seen dancing in the middle. The actor wore a blue coloured saree and danced to the song Dum Duma Dum. The post's caption read, "Ye tha #Merawalastep on Dum Duma Dum🤩 What's yours? 🤔." The video caught the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana, who reacted with some applause and heart-eyed emojis.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT'S INSTAGRAM