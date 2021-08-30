Janmashtami 2021: Urvashi Rautela Shares Excerpts From Bhagavad Gita On Instagram; Read

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her amazing dancing skills and fashionable outfits in the entertainment industry. The actor is an avid Instagram user as she often treats her fans and followers with stunning pictures and videos from her latest photoshoots or ongoing projects. Rautela, recently, took to her official Instagram handle and shared the disciplines from the Hindu Holy book, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita on the special occasion of Janmashtami 2021.

Urvashi Rautela shares disciplines from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Urvashi Rautela shared an adorable picture of the Gods- Radha and Krishna. Sharing the same, she also penned an excerpt from the Holy book, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Rautela shared her beliefs on Lord Krishna from the Holy book which is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is a part of the epic book, Mahabharata. The Lord Krishna's shloka reads, "अच्चुतम केशवं कृष्ण दामोदरं, राम नारायणं जानकी बल्लभम।कौन कहता है भगवान आते नहीं, तुम मीरा के जैसे बुलाते नहीं। (Who says God doesn't come, you don't call like Meera.)." She added, "Happy Janmashtami 2021 to you all."

Speaking further about her believes, Urvashi Rautela said, "Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind." As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers bestowed the wishes of Janmashtami to the actor. A fan commented, "Happy janmashtmi" with a red heart and a praying hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "Radhe radhe." A netizen chipped in, "Awesome." Another one added, "Jai Shri Krishna" with a string of lovely emoticons.

Rautela is a highly spiritual person and is often spotted visiting holy places such as Badrinath, Kedarnath among others twice, every year. The actor is well aware of the epics of Hindu mythologies. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her Tamil debut with a sci-fi flick. She will be seen playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller drama titled Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2.

Rautela last appeared in a music video, Doob Gaye, alongside Guru Randhawa, and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan. She is also seen in Jio Studio's web series titled Inspector Avinash, opposite Randeep Hooda. The web series is a biopic on the true story of cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

(IMAGE: URVASHI RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM)