Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated every year with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival is all about regaling loved ones with stories from Hindu mythology, consuming sweets, and dressing up children in the family in the garb of Lord Krishna.

As the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2022 is around the corner, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stones in wishing fans 'Happy Janmashtami' in a unique and different way. Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a similar Janmashtami scene from his and Abhishek Bachchan's film.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Janmashtami 2022

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Amitabh Bachchan headed to his Instagram handle and shared a merged video of Janmashtami celebrations from his movie, Khud-Daar and from his son Abhishek Bachchan's film Happy New Year. The clip begins with Amitabh climbing a human pyramid during the Dahi handi celebrations, the video then moves to Abhishek Bachchan's 2014 film Happy New Year where he is mirroring his father's Dahi handi sequence.Sharing the video, Big B wrote in caption, "Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Both are superb Artist, AB vs AB." Another wrote, "son like father." Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also reacted to the post. She wrote, "Oh AB @bachchan you made me laugh so much in this."

Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed by his son's success

Earlier in April, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek's back-to-back OTT success has been mentioned and the actor is referred to as reigning in the digital space with his web series and movies. Sharing the post, the Jhund actor captioned it as “Every father's dream .. !!! and for me a fulfilment !! So much pride and joy you have given me and all the viewers ..Just continue .. my prayers ever with you !! (folded hands and red flag emojis)."

Here, take a look at the post: