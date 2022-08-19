Janmashtami 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn & More Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashtami and Janmashtami, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and his devotees celebrate the festival by offering prayers and making several delicious delicacies. As the entire country is celebrating Janmashtami 2022, many Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more sent their heartwarming wishes.

Taking to his Twitter handle Hrithik Roshan dropped a beautiful artwork on the occasion of Janmashtami 2022. In the short clip, Lord Krishna could be seen playing his flute. Sharing the artwork, Hrithik Roshan penned, "Shri Krishna Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnaaein." The actor's fans also sent their sweet wishes via the comment section.

Ajay Devgn also extended his heartfelt wishes to his fans via Twitter. The actor penned, "Jab Krishna bhagwaan aapke sarthi ho, tab zindagi ki har mushkil aasaan hojati hai. Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnaein." (When Lord Krishna is the charioteer of your life, then every difficulty seems easy. Wishing you a happy Janmashtami.)

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to send warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of the Hindu festival. Sharing a short animated clip, the Dasvi star wrote, "Radhe Radhe bolo Jai Kanhaiya laal ki."

Radhe Radhe bolo Jai Kanhaiya laal ki 🙏🏼#KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/kb1uzjQTJF — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 18, 2022

Bollywood divas extend their Janmashtami wishes to fans

Raveena Tandon shared a quote from Shrimad Bhagwat Gita as she wished her fans a happy Janmashtami. In the note, the KGF: Chapter 2 star wrote, "HAPPY JANMASHTAMI "Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will happen for the good." Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt also sent warm wishes to their fans. Take a look.

Gold star Mouni Roy began her working Janmashtami by reciting one of her favourite shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita. The actor shared a video of her recitation. In the caption, she wrote, "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna hare hare

Hare Rama hare Rama Rama Rama hare hare. Starting my working janmashtami with my first time recitation from the Bhagawat Gita and one of my favourite shlokas." She further wished her fans a happy Janmashtami.

Image: PTI