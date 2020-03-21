Janta Curfew: Hema Malini backs PM Modi's cause in video, assures citizens, 'We will win'

The world is facing a tough time at the moment with the coronavirus/COVID-19 taking lives and infecting people around the world. All the affected countries are taking steps to curb the novel virus, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps towards the mission. After addressing the SAARC nations in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi urged the citizens to join the ‘Janta Curfew,’ by staying indoors on Sunday, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Celebrities across fraternities, be it sports, entertainment or politics, have lent their support to the initiative. One of PM’s own party Members of Parliament, Hema Malini, also backed the cause with an extremely strong take on the situation. The actor-politician in a video message on Saturday, said one should not fear the ‘small virus’, and spread fear about it, but instead stay at home and spend time with the family.

The Sholay actor asserted that the country has won many battles and will win this too, while urging citizens to extend full support to the Janta Curfew.

Here’s what Hema Malini said in the video:

Our dear citizens, I understand that this time has been tough on the whole world. A small virus has become a challenge for human beings. “Why should we fear” is easy to say and hear, but the bacteria is not any lesser than any explosion. That is why you should keep yourselves safe. In every one hour, wash your hands with soap, and if there is no need, don’t go out and be away from social gatherings.”Kyuki aapas ka milan, ban sakta hai villain (Meetings can become a villain) and spend time with your family and close ones at home, when will you get a better opportunity than this We have to make the country win in the battle against corona. We don’t have to fear corona, or make others fear it. And we can beat corona by making people aware. We have faced numerous other troubles head on and we have won, and I am sure, this time we will win. Our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal needs your full support. This Sunday, March 22, everyone please stay at home and follow Janta Curfew. I am sure we will win, because it is the faith of crores of Indians. Let’s all come together to become healthy and make the nation healthy too.

Here’s the video

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Virat Kohli and other celebrities had urged their fans to follow the Janta Curfew by staying at home on Sunday. The Prime Minister has urged the citizens to stay indoors from 7AM to 9PM, while taking out a few minutes to raise their voice and appreciate all those essential workers like doctors who have been at the forefront of the coronavirus/COVID-19 battle. The coronavirus/COVID-19 has claimed four lives, with over 270 cases, in India.

