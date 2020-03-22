Janta Curfew: Madhavan Backs PM's Cause, 'India Can Show World What It's Capable Of Doing'

The stars of the country have not just adhered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janta Curfew, by staying indoors, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but are also urging their fans to do so. R Madhavan too was one of them, hailing the initiative, urging all to appreciate the essential service workers, hitting out at the critics and hoping India sets an example for the world.

“Hope you all are taking all precautions in this unique historic phase in our lives. The world would have completely changed when we emerge from this, “ Madhavan starts in the exclusive video with Republic TV.

The RHTDM star said a lot of information was doing the rounds, some that was true, some rumours and a lot of messages of prayers and blessings and Madhavan said, ‘We’ll be overwhelmed with it, so let’s look at facts.’

He added that the facts about COVID-19 was that it originated from China, and it’s not clear how many of them were going to get affected by it, how many will recover from it and how many were going to perish.

“There are a number of people who are going beyond their call of duty to keep us safe, like doctors, medical workers, police, bus and train drivers, doing their jobs as well as they can, and are unsung heroes. Today is the day to appreciate. We need to do our bit and stay at home and all are adhering to what our honourable PM has asked us to do,” the actor adds.

He also said, “There was not much we can do about people making fun of us over the precautions advised to us by the government, let’s hope they are safe too.”

On the spread of the virus, Madhavan said, “This virus cannot spread unless people choose to spread it. One could stay indoors, not travel by public transport and avoid touching metal objects where the virus is believed to survive for 12-14 hours.”

He added, “However, one should not expect a miracle because people have been getting infected since the 10 days and the cases will go up. However, this self-imposed isolation is being hailed by all medical experts.

“And it is being abided by the whole country. You truly deserve a pat on the back. The world is observing India,” he continued.

Hitting out at the detractors, he said, “The critics might point out how this or clapping for our unsung heroes may not change much, but if we do it, we can show what 1.3 billion minds, one thinking alike is capable of doing."

"We need to show the world that India is capable of making a change dramatically. Maybe that can usher in a great future for us when we get over this. Maybe we will find the much-needed treatment and course of action, for the world against this virus.”

