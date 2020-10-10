Jasleen Matharu-Anup Jalota And Other Celebs Who Pulled Off 'wedding' Stunts

Before a film release, several actors come up with extra-ordinary promotional strategies. Their amazing and quirky ideas leave no stone unturned to create a buzz around their forthcoming movie. However, sometimes these celebrities go a little too far to promote their movies and come up with strategies that are extremely bizarre, like wedding stints. Let's take a look at a few wedding stints that left fans questioning the logic behind them.

Celebrities who have pulled off 'wedding' stints

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

Devotional singer and actor Anup Jalota’s recent picture with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasleen Matharu has been making rounds on social media. The picture shows the two of them dressed as bride and groom and posing for the lens. The image shocked their fans and left them wondering if the two had gotten married. However, Anup later revealed the real reason behind the picture. The actor said that the picture is from the shoot of their upcoming film named Woh Meri Student Hai, in which he is playing the role of Jasleen’s father.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage became the talk of the town from the days of Indian Idol season 11. Neha Kakkar's brother Tony even confirmed the news of their wedding on his Instagram handle. The confirmation of their wedding happened in the presence of the two love birds. As soon as the news went viral, fans believed that the marriage rumours were just speculations. However, Tony Kakkar’s IG said otherwise and the rumoured couple set a date for the big day which was February 14, 2020.

In the video shared, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are cozied up with each other. However, this news came to end when on February 14, the couple featured together in the song Goa Beach. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The music and lyrics are composed and written by Tony Kakkar.

Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati

In the recent past, Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati shared a picture on his Instagram handle that has sent fans into a frenzy. The picture shows the actor getting married to dancing diva Urvashi Rautela, as per Hindu tradition. Their were quick to assume that they were probably yet another couple who decided to get married during the lockdown. The BB contestant shared the photo and wrote in the caption, "Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey?" However, after reading the whole caption, one can see that the wedding photo of the duo is from their upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya.

