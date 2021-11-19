Jasleen Royal Lip Syncs To 'Ranjha' From 'Shershaah' But There's A Surprise; Watch Video

The biographical war film Shershaah, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra, was released in August but the magic of the movie still remains in the hearts of the people. From the stellar acting of the cast to the romantic ballads, the movie left quite an impression on the audience. Reviving the magic, composer-singer Jasleen Royal uploaded a reel on her Instagram with a special surprise waiting at the end for the fans. Watch the singer's reel here.

Jasleen Royal's reel featuring 'Shershaah'

Taking to her Instagram, the 30-year-old singer shared a special reel of her lip-synching to Ranjha Reprise. It is also important to note, that along with B Praak, Jasleen Royal also crooned the song. While her lip-synch was thoroughly enjoyed by the viewers, the singer had a surprise left at the end of the reel.

Towards the end of her reel, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen popping out at the end to join Jasleen as the duo continue to lip-synch Ranjha Reprise. The singer uploaded the reel with the caption, "Wait for it: ;) #Ranjha #Shershaah @sidmalhotra @dcatalent @azeemdayani @sonymusicindia[sic]."

Needless to say, netizens were equally surprised and delighted to see the actor in the frame. The comment section was spammed with heart and fire emojis as fans got to see the Shershaah in action. One user expressed their surprise by writing, "Couldn't even guess Sid would be here in this vdo 🤧❤️❤️," while another wrote, "Awww this was toooo sweet!🥺💕😍 Love the reprise version of this song tooo❤️❤️". It was not long before the video started making rounds on the internet.

Earlier, actor Sidharth Malhotra won over the hearts of many when he shared a video of him reenacting a scene from Shershaah with 'Little Kiara'. The video was enjoyed by many.

More on 'Shershaah'

For the unversed, the biographical war film depicted the journey of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra played the double role of Captain and his twin brother. Along with Kiara Advani, the movie featured actors Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A Malhotra and many more. The film was released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and received critical acclaim as well as love from the masses.

(Image: Instagram/@jasleenroyal/shershaah_movie)