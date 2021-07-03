Jassie Gill Bags New Punjabi-comedy Film 'Fuffad Ji'; Says 'elated To Be A Part Of It'

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill has added another movie to his filmography as he is onboarded an upcoming comedy movie. Known for his songs like Pyaar Kari Jaane O, Enna Chauni Aa, and Pyaar Mangdi, the singer has been making the fans groove to his beat since his debut in 2011. Bagging a Punjabi movie, the actor appeared elated as he talked about his undisclosed role in the Punjabi family entertainer.

Jassie Gill bagged a role in Fuffad Ji

The 32-year-old Punjabi singer has officially joined the team of Fuffad Ji, according to the reports from ANI. While talking about his upcoming project, the excited actor described the movie as the perfect amalgamation between comedy and romance. Expressing his enthusiasm for the film, the actor assured the fans that movies like Fuffad Ji bring joy to people anytime they watch them. He further added- ''This quality makes them timeless and memorable. So all in all, I'm very happy to be a part of Fuffad Ji'.

To be helmed by Bambukaat director Pankaj Batra, famous for directing movies like Channa Mereya and High End Yaariyaan, the movie is written by Raju Verma, who has also written Aate Di Chidi. Jassie Gill will join the actors Gurnam Bullar and Sidhika Sharma who will be playing pivotal roles in the film. Actors like Jasmin Bajwa and Annu Chaudhary will also be seen in significant roles in the upcoming Punjabi comedy romance.

More on Jassie Gill movies

Working predominantly in the Punjabi film industry, the actor has an impressive list of movies under his belt since his debut in 2014. Primarily famous for his songs, some of the biggest bangers produced by the singer are Lancer, Classmate, Replay - The Return of Melody, Mitran Da Dil Nachda and Lamborghini" from Jai Mummy Di. After venturing into movies in 2014 with Mr & Mrs 420, the actor appeared in superhit movies such as Dildariyaan, Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin, and his Bollywood debut movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. He was last seen in Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari alongside Kangana Ranaut, Megha Burman, and Richa Chaddha.

