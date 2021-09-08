Jatin Pandit's Son Raahul Pandit Reveals How He Worked On New Single 'Bin Tere'

Legendary music maestro Jatin Pandit's son Raahul Pandit recently released his new single titled Bin Tere. Jatin Pandit is one of the singers of the popular musical duo of India Jatin-Lalit who made their debut with the song Aankhon Ke Ishaare. The father-son duo also successfully collaborated on projects namely Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar and Yaaden Aane Lagi. The young singer recently opened up in a media statement about the making process and inspiration of his new single. Read on to know more details on Pandit's new single Bin Tere.

Raahul Pandit's Bin Tere

Released on July 21, the young singer was seen romancing with the Spanish artist and social media influencer Estefania Martt in the music video. Directed by Harper Gahunia, the music video, shot at the beach city of San Juan Capistrano, in California, perfectly showed off the innocent chemistry between the two leads. Written and composed by his father, Jatin Pandit, additional lyrics were penned by Shashank Dixit. Raahul Pandit also produced, sung and composed his new single Bin Tere.

Raahul Pandit on making Bin Tere

With the desire of composing tunes that touch the heart, the younger singer revealed the inspiration behind the new single saying, ''I wanted to release an upbeat song on the lines of Aankhon Ke Ishaare. However, with a somber mood across India today, I didn’t feel too comfortable to be dancing and jumping around. Therefore, I came up with Bin Tere'' Additionally, he dished on the making process and how his mother appeared supportive of the tune. He stated,

''Something that’s really important to me, when I make a song, is the melody should affect me emotionally. While I was composing Bin Tere on my guitar, I felt I had accomplished that. My mom heard it and immediately told me that I should work on it, shoot it at the earliest and release it.''

Talking about his upcoming projects, Raahul hinted at the release of his next single scheduled to be released in September or October. He continued, ''there is something that I have in mind which I'll probably work on, I basically want to make a Garba style song which will be in Gujarati and I'm planning to do it during Navratri.'' He also revealed his big goal of singing for movies saying, ''Obviously the Big Goal I think of every singer is to sing for films.''

(Inputs from PR)

IMAGE- PR