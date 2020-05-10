Javed Akhtar calls for end to Azaan on loudspeakers, says 'causes discomfort to others'

Javed Akhtar has called for an end to the practice of Azaan on loudspeakers. The lyricist-writer stated it causes discomfort to others. The Sholay screenwriter hoped that the heads at the mosques take the decision on their own.

Akhtar took to Twitter on Saturday to state that the practice of Azaan (call to prayer) was ‘haraam’ (forbidden) fo 50 years in India, before it became 'halaal' (permissible). The veteran claimed that it has become ‘so halaal’ nowadays that ‘there is no end to it.’ He stated that the Azaan was fine, but not at the expense of other’s inconvenience.

Here’s the tweet

In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 9, 2020

Akhtar's statements come in the wake of the Delhi Minorities Commission had written to CM Arvind Kejriwal after the police allegedly banned Azaan in Delhi. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal had then clarified that the reports were false, and that devotees coul go ahead as per the guidelines amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Javed Akhtar also replied to some who disagreed with his statements. As one urged him to not pass such comments, Akhtar stated that he was willing to share the names of the scholars who had prohibited it during those 50 years. When another shared how loud prayers at temples create inconvenience, Akhtar said it was irrespective of the religion, and that such loud prayers were fine occasionally on festivals but not everyday.

So are you suggesting that those Islamic scholars who had declared the loud speaker haraam for almost fifty years were all wrong and didn’t know what they are talking about . If you have the guts then say so then I will tell you names of those scholar . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 9, 2020

Voh mandir ho ya masjid . Kabhi kisi festival per loud speaker ho to chalo theek hai .Magar roz roz to na mandir mein hona chahiye na Masjid mean .For more than thousand years Azaan was given with out the loud speaker Azaan is the integral part of yourfaith not this gadget . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 9, 2020

It was a few years ago that Javed Akhtar’s colloborator of numerous hits, Sonu Nigam had sparked a row by expressing his unhappiness over Azaan on loudpeakers. While the singer had also spoken about the practice of loud prayers in all religions, his initial tweet had then led to a huge controversy. The Kal Ho Na Ho artist had then shaved off his head after a Maulvi announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on anyone who’d shave his head.

