Last Updated:

Javed Akhtar Calls For End To Azaan On Loudspeakers; Says 'causes Discomfort To Others'

Javed Akhtar called for an end to Azaan on loudspeakers, sharing how it was prohibited earlier. The veteran lyricist said that it causes discomfort to others.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Javed Akhtar calls for end to Azaan on loudspeakers, says 'causes discomfort to others'

Javed Akhtar has called for an end to the practice of Azaan on loudspeakers. The lyricist-writer stated it causes discomfort to others. The Sholay screenwriter hoped that the heads at the mosques take the decision on their own.

READ: Delhi LG Clarifies Azaan May Be Carried Out During Ramzaan But Follow Govt Guidelines

Akhtar took to Twitter on Saturday to state that the practice of Azaan (call to prayer) was ‘haraam’ (forbidden) fo 50 years in India, before it became 'halaal' (permissible). The veteran claimed that it has become ‘so halaal’ nowadays that ‘there is no end to it.’ He stated that the Azaan was fine, but not at the expense of other’s inconvenience.

Here’s the tweet

Akhtar's statements come in the wake of the Delhi Minorities Commission had written to CM Arvind Kejriwal after the police allegedly banned Azaan in Delhi. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal had then clarified that the reports were false, and that devotees coul go ahead as per the guidelines amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Javed Akhtar also replied to some who disagreed with his statements. As one urged him to not pass such comments, Akhtar stated that he was willing to share the names of the scholars who had prohibited it during those 50 years. When another shared how loud prayers at temples create inconvenience, Akhtar said it was irrespective of the religion, and that such loud prayers were fine occasionally on festivals but not everyday.

READ: Delhi Minorities Commission Writes To Baijal, Kejriwal On Azaan Issue

It was a few years ago that Javed Akhtar’s colloborator of numerous hits, Sonu Nigam had sparked a row by expressing his unhappiness over Azaan on loudpeakers. While the singer had also spoken about the practice of loud prayers in all religions, his initial tweet had then led to a huge controversy. The Kal Ho Na Ho artist had then shaved off his head after a Maulvi announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on anyone who’d shave his head.

READ: Ramadan: Bollywood Stars Wish Peace, Urge To Be At Home; Adnan Shares Rendition Of Azaan

READ: Javed Akhtar Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death, Shares Throwback Picture

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all