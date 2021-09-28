Javed Akhtar In Trouble For RSS-Taliban Remark; Court Orders Issuance Of Show Cause Notice

Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar landed in trouble for his alleged remarks comparing the Taliban with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A court in Thane near Mumbai ordered the issuance of a show cause notice to him over a defamation suit.

The case had been filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division). Champanekar sought Rs. 1 as compensation.

Issuance of show cause notice against Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban comparison

The court ordered the issuance of the show cause notice returnable on November 12.

Akhtar had sparked controversy when in an interview with a news channel, he had stated that there was an uncanny similarity among right-wing groups.

"The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra", the former Member of Parliament had said without naming the Nagpur-headquartered organisation.

Advocate Aditya Mishra, the counsel for Champanerkar, accused Akhtar of making "derogatory" remarks against the RSS during his appearance on the news channel's show.

While arguing at length in the court, the advocate stated that statements "drawing a parallel between barbaric Taliban and organisations working for the Hindu cause" were aimed at vilifying such organisations.

Chapnekar in his statement had alleged that Akhtar's statement was aimed at belittling the image of the RSS in the eyes of the common public.

"The defendant uttered unfounded, false and baseless allegations against the organisation of plaintiff in the said show," Mishra said. "The plaintiff states he has been hurt by defendant's defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff''s organization and hence he is in loss of rupee one for which the defendant is liable to compensate him," according to the suit.

Recently, the 76-year-old's film industry colleague Anupam Kher had criticised the comment from Akhtar.

The actor, in an interview with Republic TV, had stated that he laughed over the statement. "I laughed because it is not true. If Javed saahab feels better by saying that, maybe it makes him feel better. But we live in the most amazingly democratic country where anybody can say anything.".

