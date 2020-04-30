Javed Akhtar Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death, Shares Throwback Picture

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30 has left the industry and audience devasted. Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, was completely shocked to hear about the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. Javed recalled his last meeting with the Mulk actor in New York and shared a happy throwback picture.

Javed Akhtar recalls his old memories with Rishi Kapoor

Javed took to his Twitter handle and recalled the memories of his last meeting by sharing a beautiful picture. In the picture, Javed can be seen posing with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor during his visit to New York last year. He wrote that he can still think of the time when he met Rishi in New York and how they had a long session of nostalgia jokes and laughter. He also shared that since Rishi is gone now, everything will be majorly missed.

Our last meeting in New York was a long session of nostalgia jokes and laughter. Now he is gone .. pic.twitter.com/vYb9FAW8s8 — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

