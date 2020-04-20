Javed Akhtar terms PM Modi's statement on COVID-19 'satya vachan', urges all to follow

The battle against COVID-19 has been hard, but that has not been the only challenge that the citizens, leaders and law enforcement officials are facing. Discrimination against a section of the society, like the economically weak, doctors, healthcare workers, airline industry employees, and some communities, and even violence against them, has been making headlines since the outbreak. Amid some of the shocking incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation with his statement that COVID-19 did not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, caste, creed or border before striking and that our focus should remain on unity and brotherhood amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.



Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.



We are in this together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

As the Prime Minister wrote that ‘we are this together’, Javed Akhtar termed it as ‘satya vachan’ (true words). Sharing a news report of the PM’s statement, the veteran lyricist-writer hoped that nation will take heed of the PM 's message and follow it.

Here’s the post

Satya vachan!! . I hope the whole nation will take heed of this message of the PM and follow it . pic.twitter.com/GoEconM9rz — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2020

The attack on healthcare workers in Indore some days ago, and a recent one in Moradabad became a talking point across the country. Javed Akhtar had lashed out at the incident, and termed the perpetrators as ‘ignorant’ and the incident as ‘great shame.’

The Deewaar writer expressed his anger in another video shared by Shabana Azmi, and urged for one to be united in the fight against COVID-19 without suspecting others. He termed it as ‘stupidity’ people pelting stones on doctors,. Akhtar also urged all to pray at home and not venture out.

I can’t imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives are out there to save other lives What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame I request the educated people of that city to some how contact and educate such ignorants — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the celebrities of the film have been contributing in the fight against COVID-19. Many of them have donated to the relief funds, some have come out in support of the daily wage workers, while many have featured in videos and other informational campaigns against the pandemic. 543 deaths and 17,256 active cases has been reported in India so far.

