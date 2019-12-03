Javed Jaffrey's Birthday: The Best Javed Jaffrey Moments From Boogie Woogie

Syed Javed Ahmed Jaffrey is an Indian actor, voice actor, dancer, comedian, impressionist known for his work in several Bollywood films and Indian television shows. His father Jagdeep is also a famous comedian. He made his debut in Meri Jung in 1985 and now the actor is popular among the audience with a firm footing in Bollywood. He has also dubbed Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Don Karnage in Hindi for Disney. He has been among the judges in Boogie Woogie from 1996-2014. Boogie Woogie is an Indian dance competition television series created and directed by Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain and Ravi Behl for Sony Entertainment Television. Debuting in 1996, the show was judged by Indian film actor and Television host Javed Jaffrey who was the permanent judge then.

Javed Jaffrey recently turned 55 years old today. On account of his birthday and celebrating his comic timing, let’s look at some of the best moments from the TV show Boogie Woogie.

Michael Jackson tribute by Chiranjit Kalsi and group

There was a tribute to Michael Jackson from Charanjit Kalsi and Group on Boogie Woogie. The performance was themed with MJ’s attire and style. This performance was prepared within 3 hours before it was performed. Javed Jaffrey was impressed along with his team of judges.

Prince’s Ganpati dance on Boogie Woogie

Prince Dance Group, India's Got Talent Season 1 Winner, also performed on the show. Their dance group is gigantic and filled with energy. They delivered some of the best moves and Javed Jaffrey was impressed.

Judges dance with contestants on the show

This is from that time when the judges joined the contestants to dance. The judges joined them on the floor and it was a celebration. They danced on one of Salman Khan’s songs. There was also one time when Jackie Shroff joined.

From a humble set and a wooden plank for the judges table to a snazzy humongous one, the evolution of #boogiewoogie !Thank you @bindasbhidu dada for being a part of our journey! & thanks to all the other celebs & participants & crew ! @SonyTV @jaavedjaaferi #dancerealityshow pic.twitter.com/Njioc9tCah — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) September 26, 2019







