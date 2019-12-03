Javed Jaffrey's Five Best Roles On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Javed Jaffrey is said to be among the most underrated actors in the industry. With working his various films, he also popular for his voice over in Japanese game show Takeshi’s Caste. The actor was born on December 4, 1963. On the occasion of his birthday, here a few of the best characters played by him.

Javed Jaffrey’s best roles

Keswani

Javed Jaffrey was seen in bits and piece playing Keswani in the film Kambakkht Ishq. His character was a quirky one, who tries to con others and always thinking to get leverage or money from others. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, and Amrita Arora. Even in his small glimpses in the film, Javed tickled everyone.

Ranchoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad

One of the most celebrated films is 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. As a twist in the movie, Javed Jaffrey played the role of Ranchoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad, a rich guy who let his servant complete his engineering degree under his name. His special cameo appearance was found laughable by the audiences.

Aditya Pandit

Among the early Bollywood experiments in fantasy films was 2003 release Jajantaram Mamantaram. Javed Jaffrey portrayed the lead character, Aditya Pandit. Directed by Soumitra Ranade, it is fantasy action comedy film based on the tale of Bakasura and Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels. The plot shows Aditya as he is carried to a magical island and becomes a giant as the other people there are small. He helps the tiny locals to defeat the evil giant Chamunda. The movie also stars Gulshan Grover, Manav Kaul, Joy Fernandes, and Nishith Dadhicha along with others.

Mika

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Singh Is King is considered to be a great action comedy film. It had a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Kirron Kher. Javed was seen in a dual role. One of Puneet’s father and the other Mika, who turns to be the villain. His comical yet bad portrayal of Mika made viewers enjoy the film. He even showed off his dance moves.

Manav Shrivastav

Talking about Javed Jaffrey’s best character and not including Manav Shrivastav would be a disservice to the actor. The actor played the role of Manav, a grown-up man who still has a heart and mind of a child in the 2007 release Dhamaal. His hilarious depiction of the character made many viewers burst out laughing. The cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Aashish Chaudhary with others. Javed Jaffrey played Manav in the entire Dhamaal series, which includes three movies in total.

