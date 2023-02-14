Javed Khan Amrohi, Andaz Apna Apna Fame Actor, Dies Aged 70; Tributes Pour In

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, famous for his roles in Lagaan, Chak De! India, died on Tuesday. The actor was reportedly suffering from breathing problems. He was also bedridden for the last one year.

The actor was admitted to Surya Nursing Home in Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His lungs reportedly failed. His last rites will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Javed has also been parts of movies like the 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, the 1994 film Andaaz Apna Apna, the 1997 film Ishq. He was last seen in the 2020 film Sadak 2, where he played the role of Pakya. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Javed Khan Amrohi was also part of several TV shows.