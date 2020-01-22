'Jawaani Jaaneman' Ole Ole 2.0 Vs Original Ole Ole: Which One Is Better?

Bollywood has been currently acing the trend of reprising its old hit songs into remixed versions to connect to the newer audience. The nostalgic song Ole Ole (1994 song) is one such addition which starred the young Saif Ali Khan which is currently been remixed for Saif's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. While Saif Ali Khan's other film Love Aaj Kal (2009) has been making the rounds on the internet as it features Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan in the film's reboot. Here is the new Ole Ole version 2.0 from the movie Jawaani Jaaneman and the fan reactions for this remixed nostalgic song.

Ole Ole (1994)

Created by- Music was given by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen while the iconic song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Featured - Saif Ali Khan and Kajol

YouTube reviews -

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Make Fans Nostalgic With 'Ole Ole 2.0' Releasing Tomorrow

Ole ole 2.0 (2020)

Created by- The remixed version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Amit Mishra. The music video features Saif Ali Khan who was a part of the original song too. Here are the first reviews on YouTube.

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Reaction To 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

ALSO READ| Alaya F Confesses Having A Cheat Sheet For Her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Auditions

Ole Ole 2.0 vs Ole Ole

From the fan reactions, we can only say that the new version strikes the right chords at reminding about the iconic song of the 90s and its hook step. While the remixed version is fun enough, Ole Ole 2.0 looks like a perfect party mix for the current generation. However, the charm of old Ole Ole seems intact.

Jawaani Jaaneman

The movie Jawaani Jaaneman is a funny romantic drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in lead roles. The film revolves around a 40-year-old father played by Saif who didn't know about his 21-year-old daughter, Alaya F until too late. The movie features Tabu as well who is playing Alaya F's mother. The film is set to release on Jan 31, 2020.

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is First Ever Bollywood Film To Have A London Launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.