Jawaani Jaaneman: Choreographer Mudassar Khan Speaks About His 'Ole Ole 2.0' Experience

In an interview with a local daily, choreographer Mudassar Khan has shared his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in their upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Mudassar spoke about recreating the iconic dance number and revealed that after the initial hesitation and nervousness of working with Saif Ali Khan, he had a great time choreographing the actor. He lauded the Hum Tum actor and stated that Saif made him feel comfortable during the filming of another song Gallan Kardi which made it easier for him to direct him for the iconic Ole Ole song.

Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals what will he do if he, Taimur, and Ibrahim like the same girl

Mudassar Khan also spoke about the newcomer actor Alaya F and recalled that she had been respectful, promising, humble, professional during the shoot and choreographed well for the song.

The choreographer also spoke about the slight variation that he had to add in the signature step of the old song as he revealed that he had to add a little bit of dab to the original hook step of the Ole Ole song from the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. He added that Saif Ali Khan had liked the work they had done in the song and praised his choreography after seeing the song.

Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals Sara Ali Khan's reaction to 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer

Watch the song here:

About the film

Ole Ole 2.0, as the new rendition of the song is called, is sung by Amit Mishra and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The lyrics have been altered from the original one to keep in tune with the contemporary times as well as the central theme of the film.

The movie Jawaani Jaaneman is a funny romantic drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in lead roles. The film revolves around a 40-year-old father played by Saif and his daughter, Alaya F alongside Tabu who is playing her mother. The song was released earlier on Wednesday and the film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Read | Saif Ali Khan is all set to make fans nostalgic with 'Ole Ole 2.0' releasing tomorrow

Also read | Saif Ali Khan: Want to do age-appropriate roles, I don't want to be very young

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.