Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Negative For COVID-19: BMC Sources

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed they positive for COVID-19, Jaya and Aishwarya have tested negative for coronavirus.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they had positive for COVID-19, latest reports claim that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The news was confirmed by sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sources claimed the Jaya and Aishwarya are self-isolated at the Bachchan bungalow in Mumbai's Jalsa.

Big B and AB Jr had earlier confirmed that the test results of the members of their family and staff were awaited when they announced their diagnosis on Twitter. The father-son duo are currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and being treated for mild symptoms. Abhishek urged all not to panic, while Big B urged all who came in contact with him to get tested.

Here are their tweets

