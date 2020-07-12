Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Negative For COVID-19: BMC Sources

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they had positive for COVID-19, latest reports claim that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The news was confirmed by sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sources claimed the Jaya and Aishwarya are self-isolated at the Bachchan bungalow in Mumbai's Jalsa.

Big B and AB Jr had earlier confirmed that the test results of the members of their family and staff were awaited when they announced their diagnosis on Twitter. The father-son duo are currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and being treated for mild symptoms. Abhishek urged all not to panic, while Big B urged all who came in contact with him to get tested.

Here are their tweets

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

(Image Credits - PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.