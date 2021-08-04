Jaya Bachchan Along With Mother Features In Daughter Shweta's 'Matriarchy' Post; See Pic

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently took to Instagram and introduced the matriarchs of her family with a monochrome picture. In the picture, Shweta can be seen posing with all the beautiful women of the house, including mother Jaya Bachchan, grandmother mother Indira Bhaduri, and others. Interestingly, apart from Jaya Bachchan and her mother, the veteran actor’s two sisters, Rita Verma and Nita Ross also featured in Shweta's photo.

Shweta Nanda shares an incredible picture of her matriarchal family

Shweta dropped the monochrome photo featuring the ladies of her house including her mother Jaya along with her female family members. Sharing the photo, Shweta captioned it as, "Matriarchy". Several celebrity friends of Shweta were quick to comment below the picture while pouring in their love. Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta’s daughter Navya, Sonali Bendre, and more dropped heart emoticon in the comment section to show their love for the same. Not just celebs, even fans were in awe of the female power of the family in Shweta's photo. A user commented, "So much love ! Stay blessed." Another wrote, "Girl power!." Another wrote, "Blessed moments".

Shweta who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of her family including her two children, daughter Navya and son Agastya. A few days ago, Shweta shared a picture of her children cuddling on a couch. She had captioned the picture, “CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers)”. Shweta, the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is a fashion entrepreneur and stays away from the glam life of Bollywood. She is also an author and released her first novel, called Paradise Towers, in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan is set to make a comeback in films opposite veteran actor Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On July 6, the makers of the forthcoming film announced that Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the leads in the film along with legendary stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. ANI reported that Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana will be from Alia's family. The film is penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. It is slated to release in 2022.

IMAGE: shwetabachchan/Instagram

