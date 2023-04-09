Last Updated:

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Throwback To Her Perfect Moments With Amitabh Bachchan And Family

On the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's 75th birthday today, take a look at some of her unseen family moments together.

Anjali Choudhury
Jaya Bachchan
1/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday on April 9. On this special occasion, let us take a look at some of the best moments she shared with her close ones. 

Jaya Bachchan
2/11
Image: @shwetabachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan has always been a dedicated mother and she even put her career on the backseat to raise Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan
3/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan once said that whatever she did for her family, cannot be termed as a sacrifice. In this throwback photo, Jaya can be seen enjoying play time with her kids and husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan
4/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan always said that she enjoyed being a mother and a wife. Amitabh Bachchan once shared a throwback photo of Jaya and the kids, in which she gave a bright smile while reading a book.

Jaya Bachchan
5/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan posed with husband Amitabh Bachchan and grandkids Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress looked adorable in her yellow suit.

Jaya Bachchan
6/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan shared a picture perfect moment with Amitabh Bachchan and her kids. The family looked incredible in their traditional attire.

Jaya Bachchan
7/11
Image: @navyananda/Instagram

Navya Nanda posted a few pictures from their Diwali celebrations in 2019. Jaya Bachchan, known to be the powerhouse, took the center frame and posed with her entire family together.

Jaya Bachchan
8/11
Image: @navyananda/Instagram

Later, she posed with Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. While Jaya Bachchan matched outfits with her grandkids, Shweta complemented them in her red saree.

Jaya Bachchan
9/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan is a doting mother, wife, and grandmother. She always supports her family and attends events with them to show her admiration towards them.

Jaya Bachchan
10/11
Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Four generations in one photo. Jaya Bachchan posed with her daughter Shweta, grand daughter Navya, and mother Indira Bhaduri. 

Jaya Bachchan
11/11
Image: @bachchan/Instagram

Here's another throwback photo of Jaya Bachchan with her family. The family can be seen all smiles as they share a candid moment together.

