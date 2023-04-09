Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Throwback To Her Perfect Moments With Amitabh Bachchan And Family

Quick links:
Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday on April 9. On this special occasion, let us take a look at some of the best moments she shared with her close ones.
Jaya Bachchan has always been a dedicated mother and she even put her career on the backseat to raise Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.
Jaya Bachchan once said that whatever she did for her family, cannot be termed as a sacrifice. In this throwback photo, Jaya can be seen enjoying play time with her kids and husband Amitabh Bachchan.
Jaya Bachchan always said that she enjoyed being a mother and a wife. Amitabh Bachchan once shared a throwback photo of Jaya and the kids, in which she gave a bright smile while reading a book.
Jaya Bachchan posed with husband Amitabh Bachchan and grandkids Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress looked adorable in her yellow suit.
Jaya Bachchan shared a picture perfect moment with Amitabh Bachchan and her kids. The family looked incredible in their traditional attire.
Navya Nanda posted a few pictures from their Diwali celebrations in 2019. Jaya Bachchan, known to be the powerhouse, took the center frame and posed with her entire family together.
Later, she posed with Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. While Jaya Bachchan matched outfits with her grandkids, Shweta complemented them in her red saree.
Jaya Bachchan is a doting mother, wife, and grandmother. She always supports her family and attends events with them to show her admiration towards them.
Four generations in one photo. Jaya Bachchan posed with her daughter Shweta, grand daughter Navya, and mother Indira Bhaduri.