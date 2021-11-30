Jaya Bachchan Grills Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 13 Sets; Watch 'pol Khol' Video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for a special episode of his popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The duo was welcomed with thundering applause as the audience enjoyed watching the veteran actor candidly interact with his family members. Along with fun moments, the promo video released by Sony Entertainment Television also showed the trio narrating some of the unknown anecdotes of the Bachchan family.

While the short clip promises a fun ride to the viewers, Senior Bachchan was seemingly enduring the other side of the show as he was on the hot seat while being grilled by his wife Jaya Bachchan. Moreover, his daughter and granddaughter were seen enjoying their time watching the veteran actor get flustered.

Amitabh Bachchan gets grilled by Jaya Bachchan on KBC

In the promo video of the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya on show. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also joined the trio over video conference giving the viewers a hilarious interaction between the couple. In the video captioned '#KBC ke 1000th episode mein hotseat par hoga bachchan parivaar, jinke sawaalon se khulegi ab ki pol!', Amitabh Bachchan gets grilled by the trio.

Jaya can be heard complaining about how the veteran actor never answers her calls to which the latter retorted saying he cannot control the internet connectivity issues. This led Shweta Bachchan to reveal that Amitabh would tweet or post on social media. Additionally, the youngest Bachchan on the panel asked her grandfather if he truly means it when he compliments them. While the trio was seen having fun grilling him, the veteran actor flustered as he answered them. Watch the 'Pol khol' video here.

More on Shweta and Navya on KBC 13

It is interesting to note that the duo was invited to celebrate the show's 1000th episode. On the occasion, the veteran actor got emotional as he reminisced about the past 21 years of hosting the show. He shared the special episode with his fans on Twitter and wrote, ''T 4113 - 1000 episodes .. Dekhiye iss poori journey ki ek jhalak #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss Friday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par ..''

T 4113 - 1000 episodes .. Dekhiye iss poori journey ki ek jhalak #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss Friday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par .. https://t.co/HQOCy9Q8dt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 30, 2021

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial