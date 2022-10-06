Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently lost her cool when she got angry at a fan for clicking pictures of the star and her son Abhishek during a temple visit. The incident took place at the famous Kali Bari temple where devotees mobbed Jaya and Abhishek for pictures, which seemed to have not gone down well with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor.

A video of the iconic actor lashing out at fans for their behaviour has been doing the rounds on social media. The video showed Jaya losing her temper and questioning the move by fans to click pictures. The veteran actor, wearing a face mask, was a few metres away from Abhishek Bachchan who was also wearing the precautionary mask.

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at fans for clicking pictures in temple

Later, the video showed fans surrounding the actor all sides for selfies with him. While Abhishek obliged, without removing his mask, Jaya yelled, "Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no, have some decency. The people of Bhopal must have some decency)?"

On the other hand, Abhishek who maintained his cool continued to click pictures with fans as he moved ahead, to seek blessings at the temple. Soon after seeing people thronging the star and her son for pictures, Jaya lashed out and shouted, "Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? (At least you people leave him)." She turned around and again said, "Kya kar rahe hain aaplog? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko (What are you guys doing? Don't you have any shame)?"

Jaya Bachchan has revealed repeatedly that she is not a fan of getting her pictures clicked during random public appearances. During her recent visit to Durga Puja celebrations with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the actor also obliged as the paparazzi clicked pictures after Kajol scolded her in jest and said, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." Soon after the pictures were over, the actor immediately wore her mask back. On the work front, Jaya is all set to make her on-screen comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

