Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Barbaric Manipur Video, Says 'couldn't Watch Clip, Was Ashamed'

Rajya Sabha member and actor, Jaya Bachchan Thursday reacted to the horrific video of two women in Manipur from one of the warring communities in the northeast state being paraded naked and molested by an armed mob that surfaced online on Wednesday (July 19), triggering nationwide outrage and calls for action. During an interaction with news agency ANI, Jaya condemned the Manipur incident and said she "couldn’t see the entire video" as she was ashamed. She noted that "every day something or the other is happening with women" and called the treatment meted out to women in society at large "saddening".

Earlier, actors Kiara Advani, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Kartik Aaryan too reacted to the incident.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in his tweet wrote, "We are a failed society".

Jaya told news agency ANI in Hindi which roughly translates to, "I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May but went viral now. Nobody cares. No one has said a single word in sympathy. Is this the respect we women get in society?"

On Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of the sexual violence incident in Manipur, Jaya told the news agency, "It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In UP, we don't get to know what happens there. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening."

Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aayan react to Manipur violence

Apart from Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood actors such as Kiara Advani, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar too reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, actors Kiara and Riteish condemned those responsible for the incident. In their tweets, the actors demanded "severe punishments" for the culprits. Riteish also wrote, “Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.” Kiara called the incident "horrifying" and urged for severe punishments for those responsible.

Vivek Agnihotri and Renuka Shahane address attack on women

The Kashmir Files director also expressed his anger in a long note on social media. He wrote, “We are a failed society.” Actress Renuka Sahne, on the other hand, urged people to “Please rise above this left, right, center, language, religion & State narrative! Only the utterly depraved will first look at a woman's ethnicity or religion before thinking about crimes like this being wrong.”