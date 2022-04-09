Jaya Bachchan's Birthday: When Actor Made THIS Revelation About Dating Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan continue to remain Bollywood's most legendary couple after all these decades. According to media reports, Jaya Bachchan fell in love with the superstar soon after they were introduced on the sets of the film Guddi, in which Big B had a special appearance.

Their whirlwind romance culminated in marriage in the year 1973, and later they welcomed two children- son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. The couple has given fans many memorable films together, including Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Sholay and others. On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, let's revisit the time she spoke about her dating days with Amitabh Bachchan.

When Jaya Bachchan revealed she & Big B hardly communicated while dating

In an earlier appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Jaya Bachchan was asked if her husband is the romantic kind. The actor immediately responded by saying 'not with me'. She further added, "Maybe if he had a girlfriend, he would do that for her." When she was then asked if Big B was romantic during their dating days, Jaya Bachchan made a surprising revealtion.

She said that the duo hardly used talked to each other while dating. Meanwhile, the Sholay superstar mentioned that his way of showing affection to Jaya doesn't include 'wine, flowers and going on one knee', but rather thoughtful compliments. He revealed he compliments her by saying, 'Why don't you wear that one? It looks good on you.'

While fans witnessed Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in several films throughout the years, one of their most memorable stints together was in the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Jaya Bachchan also received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her portrayal of Nandini Raichand, who stood up to her husband to unite their family and bring back their son.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BACHCHAN)