Jaya Bachchan's Fun Interaction With Paps Leaves The Internet Surprised

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has never been fond of the paparazzi culture. She has often expressed her objections while being clicked by the shutterbugs. Surprisingly, the actress recently indulged in a fun banter with paps.

The actor-turned-politician recently attended fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event where she was seen posing with the latter. While posing for the cameras, Jaya was seen smiling throughout. She then said, "Dekha kitna smile karti hun main?." This left everyone in splits.

That's not all, the veteran actress was also trying to recognise the photographers by face. When she identified a photographer, she said, "I know him since he was a kid. Rest all of you are new." Bachchan, then asked the age of the photographer she identified, and posed with him.

It was new to see her hold the photographer's shoulder. After posing and interacting happily, Bachchan went ahead saying "bye" to all of them.

Take a look at the viral video here:

In another video, the Guddi actress can be seen posing with two other guests. When a photographer greeted her with 'namaste', she replied in a singing tone. One of the photographers complimented her and the actress paused for a moment and then said, "Wow."

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

As soon as the video was dropped, it went viral in no time. The netizens were shocked to see Mrs. Bachchan's rare reaction. A user wrote, "She is in good mood today," the other said, "I think this will be the breaking news on the internet by tomorrow morning." Meanwhile, another one penned, "Oh she smiles also. Finally, paps' good days have started from today."

Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda for the launch of designer duo Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani's new collection named Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. On the work front, she is all set to make her comeback on the screens with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will release July 28.