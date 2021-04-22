Jaya Prada Reveals She Never Made 'eye Contact' With Sridevi, Says 'wish We Could Talk'

Veteran actor Jaya Prada was recently welcomed on the stage of Indian Idol season 12 as the chief guest of the episode. During her appearance, the yesteryear star recalled how she simply did not share great chemistry with later actor Sridevi when the two were at the peak of their career. However, when she received the news of her demise, Jaya Prada was left deeply saddened.

Jaya Prada revealed how their co-stars Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked her and Sridevi in a room, thinking that the two would open up. However, the duo did not utter a word to each other. Talking about the incident, Jaya Prada said, “I am the luckiest person I can say, and it's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen.”

Jaya Parda remembers Sridevi

She added, “We both competed with each other, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead”. She remembered being locked in a room with her for an hour, but it did not help them clear the riff. Jaya said that the superstars who worked on forming a cordial relation between them eventually gave up on the idea.

“I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us”, said Jaya. Now, that Sridevi is no longer amongst us, Jaya prays that if she is still listening to her, she just wants an opportunity to talk to her. “When I got the news how she has left us in between, it still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other”, Jaya concluded.

(With PR Inputs)

(Promo Image Source: Jaya Prada & Sridevi Instagram)