Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection, Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Faces Major Downfall

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently hit theatres across the world. The actor left fans stunned with his gripping acting as he took the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man, who leaves no stones unturned in protecting his unborn daughter. He breaks patriarchal norms that prevail in society and educates people. The makers of the film made sure to promote the film well and keep fans entertained with its songs and clips. However, viewers were left divided as the film failed to impress a large mass of people.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the pivotal role. The leading lady of the film is played by Shalini Pandey, who also made her Bollywood debut with the social drama. The movie further features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah acing their roles as Jayeshbhai's parents. Here is how the movie is performing at the box office.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection Day 5

Despite its much-needed theme and ace acting skills showcased by the star cast, many found the film's plot unpleasing. Moreover, the movie is facing tough competition from South films, including KGF: Chapter 2, which hit the cinemas on April 14, and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per Sacnilk.com, Jayeshbhai Jordaar minted approximately Rs 1.30 crores net in India on Tuesday, May 17. The film has roughly earned only Rs 15.02 crores net in India.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is performing well in the overseas market. After its first weekend, the film earned a total of $ 675 thousand, which is about Rs 5.24 crores. The movie earned the best in the UAE, followed by North America, the UK, and Europe.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the theatres on May 13, 2022, after facing several delays. The social drama was set to arrive on the big screens in October 2020 but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is helmed by debutant Divynag Thakkar and its plot sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh