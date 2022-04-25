Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the shoes of a middle-aged Gujarati man in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The social comedy drama is slated to hit the big screens on 13th May 2022.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project. With the trailer already piquing fans' excitement levels, they are eagerly waiting for the songs of the movie. On April 23, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and shared the teaser of Jayeshbhai Jordaar's first song Firecracker which fueled fans' excitement levels. Finally, on April 25, after much anticipation makers dropped the most awaited track.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Firecracker song out

On Monday, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar dropped the first track of the song titled Firecracker. The song is all about Jayeshbhai's free-spirited moves where he is seen dancing his heart out as if there are no rules. The song perfectly captures many fun-filled moments, at the same time giving a glimpse of the traditional Gujrati household with women dancing in their veils. The peppy track is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Whereas the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Vayu. The music is given by the famous duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Watch the song Firecracker here-



Ranveer Singh reveals he did freestyle dancing in Jayeshbhai Zordaar's song

According to the reports of the Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh opened up on how in one of the songs from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he was not given a choreographer and had to do freestyle dancing. Reportedly, the song is Firecracker. The makers believed that they wanted Ranveer to do full justice to Jayeshbhai's character. Adding to this, Ranveer said-



“Maneesh Sharma and Divyang Thakkar were clear that since I have performed the character and gone through his entire journey, they wanted me to do a freestyle dance, just as Jayesh would. They were sure that they wouldn’t choreograph the song. Barring the hook step, I was left to dance the way Jayesh would.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi, and many in some important roles. The film follows the story of a middle-aged Gujarati man who believes in equal rights for men and women in society and goes on to any extent to protect his pregnant wife and daughter from the clutches of the stereotypical society.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh