'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Gets A Release Date, Will It Enjoy A Similar Stellar Run Like 'War'?

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Ranveer Singh had earlier said to the media that the film is a miracle script. In the media interactions, he had mentioned that the film is going to be a powerful and entertaining one. The makers recently announced Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s release date.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be releasing on October 2, 2020, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the movie playing the female lead.

Ranveer Singh had earlier opened up about his character to a leading daily. Ranveer had said that Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero and he is just an ordinary man. He also said that the character is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.

The film is being produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj films had released War on the same day last year. October 2, 2019, saw the release of one of the biggest hits of last year. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff featured in the film together in lead roles. War went on to be a huge commercial hit. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is also expected to be a massive hit as the film is being anticipated by the fans ever since Ranveer Singh’s look was released. In the first look of the film, Ranveer is seen in a much leaner look.

