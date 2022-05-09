'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Legal Row: Delhi HC Asks Makers To Produce Relevant Clips From Film

Even before its release, actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed in a legal soup The film is slated to release on May 13, and revolves around the story of a middle-aged Gujarati man who fights with his family – desperate to welcome a male child – and society to protect his pregnant wife and daughter.

The trailer of the film sought to become an eye-opener for the society, but it did not go well with some, as a case was filed against the makers in the Delhi High Court on May 4. A plea was filed before the court over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

Delhi HC hears legal case against Jayeshbhai Jordaar makers over prenatal sex-determination scene

On Monday, the bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla started hearing the case. As per a report by Live Law, the judges said that the trailer gave an impression that pre-birth sex determination – a prohibited activity – is freely available at any ultrasound clinic. The bench said that the message being displayed through the film was 'good', but one could not portray a pregnant woman being taken to the clinic in this manner. The judges added that the trailer depicted that a pregnant woman being taken to the clinic 'routinely' and that there was nothing to show in the trailer that it was done 'clandestinely.'

The judges asked the respondents to produce the relevant clips that would depict the circumstances behind the woman being taken to the clinic, and the behaviour of the doctors and the other characters. The bench further added that unless they see for themselves and are satisfied, they would not permit the clip to be used in the film.

For the unversed, a plea was filed by Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, on behalf of an NGO, in the high court. The plea stated that though the film is based on the female foeticide theme and strives to promote the cause of 'Save Girl Child', its trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technology for sex selection which is squarely restricted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994. Thus, the plea sought that the Respondent, Central Board of Film Certification may be directed to censor or delete the Ultrasound clinic scene from the film.

For the unversed, a clip in the trailer shows the lead couple and their family members going for a sex determination test in an ultrasound clinic. The doctor could be seen operating the machine and the ultrasound image of the baby in the womb was also shown.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi taking on pivotal roles.