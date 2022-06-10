'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-starrer Online?

Recently, Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey in important roles, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar to premiere on Prime Video

Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the comedy-drama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting June 10, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Announcing the news, the official Prime Video handle captioned the post as "Jordaar peshkash leke aa chuke hain Jayeshbhai 🍿 #JayeshbhaiJordaarOnPrime, watch now! @shalzp @boman_irani #RatnaPathakShah #ManeeshSharma @divyangt @yrf"

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

A blend of emotions, comedy, and drama coupled with brilliant performances by the actors, the film, which sees Ranveer Singh play the role of a father, for the very first time, offers the perfect dose of entertainment along with addressing a serious issue. Jayeshbhai Jordaar circles around a son of a Gujarati sarpanch, who goes against his patriarchal family to save his unborn girl child, sending out a social message of stopping female infanticide.

