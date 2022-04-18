'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh Hits Crazy Dance Move To Brace Fans For Film's Trailer

The release of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is nearing and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. On Sunday, April 17, actor Ranveer Singh unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming social drama movie. Just a day after, the star has dropped yet another peppy poster to gear up his fans for the movie's trailer. Just like the previous one, this new poster also sees Ranveer Singh in a quirky avatar.

Ranveer Singh opts for a crazy dance move

In the new poster, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star glows in neon light as he does a crazy disco dance move. With a hilarious expression on his face, Ranveer alerts his followers that the trailer of his much-awaited film is all set to release on Tuesday, April 18. Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a poster of the film, thereby giving fans a hint about the movie's premise. In the new poster, Ranveer Singh can be seen donning a peppy outfit as she looks uncertain about embracing fatherhood. Along with being confused about his child's gender, Ranveer looks fearful as he gears up to begin the parenthood chapter in his life. The post is shared alongside a tagline that reads "Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki? (Will it be a boy or girl for Jayesbhai?)". In the caption of the post, Ranveer Singh quizzes his fans for answers. He wrote, "Aapko kya lagta hai? (What do you think?)" Take a look at the poster below:

Besides Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. While the plot of the film remains under wraps, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged Gujarati guy in the film. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the upcoming film is bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh