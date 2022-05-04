'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh's Film Faces Legal Action For Sex-determination Scene

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 13, 2022. In the film, Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of a middle-aged Gujarati man who fights with society to protect his pregnant wife and daughter.

With the trailer of the film creating a massive buzz, it has recently landed in legal trouble for one of its scenes in the movie for which a case has been filed at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar faces legal trouble

According to the reports by ANI, the social drama film has landed in legal trouble over the portrayal of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. The plea was filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak who stated that the representation of prenatal sex determination is 'statutorily prohibited.' As per the plea, the scene of pre-natal determination has been shown without any disclosure. Moreover, Pawan Prakash also hopes that the scene will be 'deleted on grounds of promoting prohibited activities.'

The plea moved by an NGO through its president Manish Jain states: "We see in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer that one of the scene in which the couple and his family member gone for the sex selection in the ultrasound clinic and the doctor is operating the machine and showing the radiology image of the baby in the womb of the mother and on being asked by the family member, Agar Ladka hua toh Jai Shree Krishna and Ladkee hue toh Jai Mata Di followed by an abortion of the girl child."

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles.

